Katherine Maxon

Katherine Maxon, Safford centenarian, smiles as she sits in her "reading corner" within her dining room.

 PHOTO BROOKE CURLEY

Katherine Maxon remembers the Great Depression, World War II, and often thinks of her father who told her stories about the world.

Maxon, a Safford resident who turned 100 on Jan. 24, is happy her family came to help her celebrate. Days before her birthday, Maxon sat in her living room as family members dropped in to visit and get ready for her birthday party. Her niece, a son and daughter had arrived, visiting from California and Florida.

Tags

Load comments