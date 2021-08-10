It’s quite a sight to see a kid as young as nine calmly lead a 1,300-pound cattle taller than they are around, but for two dozen-plus kids that come to the pavilion at the Graham County Fairgrounds for Chase Fite’s livestock showmanship clinic every Wednesday night, it’s an everyday thing.
As a group of eight kids struggles to calm their lambs at the Graham County Fairgrounds, Fite explained he started these clinics in May in order to help teach kids, aged nine to 19, how to feed, groom, show and present their livestock at local livestock showcases, expos and fairs in Willcox, Graham and Greenlee counties and New Mexico.
Fite grew up ranching in Alpine, Arizona. When he’s not working his day job as the CFO of Loop Energy in Safford, he said he used to go door-to-door teaching kids and families how to care for and showcase livestock for fairs at least six nights of the week. Wanting to save some time and hassle and hoping to get more kids involved in taking care of livestock, Fite worked with the county government to let him use the county fairgrounds, free of charge and got four of his friends together to help teach kids how to handle and take care of lambs, pigs and cattle. The kids come from across Graham and Greenlee counties and Hidalgo County, New Mexico to participate.
“I just want to thank Mr. Fite because he’s been teaching me basically since I started. He gave me the opportunity to teach Maddy,” said Cooper Crum, 9, about his pig, named Maddy.
Crum’s dad, Justin Crum, heard about Fite’s clinics when he bought lambs from Fite for both his son and his daughter, Kendall.
Justin said his family had little experience with raising livestock, but through his daughter’s interest in livestock raising and Fite’s help, they’re becoming very involved in it.
“The main thing for me is that it gets the kids involved with other things besides video games,” Justin said. “It exposes something to kids that I call good and wholesome.”
While his sister is taking care of a cow and a lamb and going to ranch management camps at New Mexico State University in Las Cruces, Cooper is taking care of Maddy and learning from Fite and other instructors how to direct Maddy’s movements during livestock shows using sticks.
“I like showing pigs because they’re actually kind of fun. You can hug them.” Cooper said, “They’re fun. They’re very strong and intelligent.”
Along with the Graham County Fair in October, Cooper is going to compete in the Southeastern Arizona Livestock Expo in Willcox in September and the Greenlee County Fair.
“This is like kids’ football,” Fite said about the clinics. “We try to get better each week.”
That’s what the Hendricks hope to do.
Hannah Hendricks, 12, won $2,500 after her lamb placed third at last year’s county fair. This year she’s entering a lamb and a steer into the fair’s Junior Livestock Auction, where she has the possibility to make even more money if her cow is bid on at the fair.
“It’s really hard, doing it, but it’s also fun,” said Haydyn, 9, Hannah’s brother, about raising a sheep on his own and getting it ready for this year’s fair.
Haydyn said his dad and other family members who also raised livestock inspired him to start raising a lamb of his own. Also, the prospect of winning some money for college.
“I just wanted to get money to go to college and get away,” Haydyn said.
Les Hendricks, Haydyn and Hannah’s father, said that’s partially the reason his kids are involved in livestock raising, although he doesn’t think they’ll be able to entirely pay for college on their winnings from livestock auctions.
“It teaches them responsibility too,” Les said.
“They’re just like people. Sometimes they want to do stuff, sometimes they don’t. Just be patient with the animal,” said Danesia Clifford, 13, about her cow, Macho.
Clifford and her family moved to Pima last year from Louisiana. Clifford and the rest of her had never raised livestock before, but she was inspired by a new friend from school and convinced her parents to get two cows and the lamb that her sister, Kerra, 11, takes care of.
Clifford plans to place Macho in fairs and livestock expos in order to both raise money for college and a missionary trip when she gets older.
Clifford’s first time at Fite’s clinic was just two weeks ago. At the clinic, Clifford said she’s learning how to make Macho, who she described as an “angel cow,” less afraid and nervous around other cows and other people, so he’s ready for the Graham County Fair in October.
“If I do the right thing, then it’ll probably be fine.” Clifford said. “I think you just have to go for it. If you treat the animal nice, it’ll be nice to you.”
“These kids are in the minority. There’s probably 100 kids in the county involved in this,” Fite said. Through these clinics, Fite hopes to not only help teach and mentor the upcoming generation of livestock raisers, but bring more young people into the community.
“It’s a pretty important part of the culture of our county,” Fite said about the Graham County Fair and livestock raising. “It’s a community where people are willing to do anything for kids.”
Once the Graham County Fair, which takes place from October 9-12,is over, Fite said he hopes to restart the weekly clinics and mentorship program when the summer rolls around again.
“We all have a common goal, to help these kids,” Fite said.