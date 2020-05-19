Sure, Kiley Cluff sounds like your typical teenager. The 18-year-old loves Harry Potter books, romantic comedies and romance novels, but there are other things that may make one rethink that assessment.
Cluff is Pima High School’s Class of 2020 valedictorian. The Pima native is graduating with a 4.0 grade point average and will be heading to Eastern Arizona College on an academic scholarship in the fall.
After that, she has her sights set on Gateway Community College in Phoenix. Her ultimate goal is to become an ultrasound tech.
Asked how people would describe her, Cluff said they’d probably say she is a “go-getter.”
“I’ve known since I was a freshman that I was close to the top and I definitely tried my best because I wanted to be the top student,” she said.
She herself uses another word to describe herself.
“I have a drive to do things. I’m a perfectionist and if I’m going to do something I want to do it right,” Cluff said.
The oldest of six kids, Cluff has already earned a handful of college credits. The National Honor Society member took several classes that gave her credits at EAC and Pima High at the same time -- a math course, biology, U.S. History and a couple of English courses.
She’s had a lot of fun in high school, too, though. She’s been involved in the theater, playing Mary Poppins in EAC’s Youth Theatre production of the same. She also played varsity tennis the last three years.
Oh, and then there were her years in the high school band as a drum major, contra alto clarinet and clarinet player and the time she spent in the choir. She qualified for regionals all four years.
Cluff, who moved to Pima from Mesa in third grade, credits her parents, Katie and Brendan, and her Grandma Robin with a lot of her success.
Robin Cluff encouraged her musical pursuits and her parents always pushed her “to be my best,” she said.