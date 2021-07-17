There were plenty of shrieks of joy Tuesday as the kids chased each other, slid down the slides and swung on the swings. When the whistle blew, most of them immediately stopped and looked up, waiting for instructions. It was only the second day of the Pima Kinder Camp and already they were getting used to the routine.
Kindergarten teachers Carolyn Skiba, Dawn Quintero, Melinda Lamoreaux and Matt Scott soon had their students in a line heading back to their classroom, holding bubbles in their cheeks (to keep the noise level down) and looking at the “sweet spot” on their classmates’ heads in front of them.
When Skiba got her students back to the classroom, she praised them for how quickly they sat in their carpet squares, legs crossed, eyes watching, ears listening, lips “zipped” and hands still. She then split them up between four work stations where they practiced identifying the letters of the alphabet and participating in activities designed to improve their fine motor skills.
Kinder camps are designed to give soon-to-be-kindergarteners a glimpse of what life has in store for them when they start school.
The eight-day program is funded by the Arizona Community Foundation of the Gila Valley and Graham-Greenlee First Things First. For 2 1/2 hours a day the kids sit in their future kindergarten class with their future teacher and their aide and learn basic skills. During the first week, the kids are on their own with their teachers. During week two, their parents will take turns joining in and at the end, each of the munchkins will be sent home with a $30 kit of tools they can use in the weeks leading up to their first day of school.
Similar camps were already held in Duncan and Solomon. All three camps are the result of a $25,000 grant that pays for teachers, teachers aides, healthy snacks, the kits, supplies, people who will test the children to gauge the impact of the program and Paulette LeBlanc, who helped secure the grant for the Graham County School Superintendent’s Office and helps facilitate the program.
The whole purpose of the camp is to get kids ready for kindergarten both educationally and socially. Many of the kids haven’t been to pre-school so they’re entering a whole new world.
“The Kindergarten Camps are a small, but very impactful way of making a difference in kindergarten readiness,” LeBlanc said. “We want to help level the playing field.”
Everyone involved in the program wants to give the children all the help they need so they can succeed in kindergarten and beyond, she said.
“We firmly believe and the studies show that whatever happens to a child before the age of 5 follows them their whole life,” she said.
Skiba has been teaching kindergarten at Pima Elementary School for five years. The camp was cancelled last year due to COVID-19, making this the third year of the program.
“I’m a big proponent of Kinder Camp. I love it,” Skiba said. “Kinder camp takes away all of the anxiety of kindergarten. They get a two-week head start. They get to know their teacher and their expectations and they meet new friends.”
One of the hardest things about teaching is having a classroom full of students who are “all over the map” when it comes to skill levels, Skiba said. By the time school starts Aug. 4, she and her fellow teachers will already know their students’ strengths and weaknesses and how best to address them. They’ll also have a better idea of where to place each child in the classroom.
And, since it’s only 2 1/2 hours a day instead of seven hours, like kindergarten, Skiba said the program helps the kids detach from their parents a bit less abruptly.
“I think it lessens the tears and the anxiety,” she said. “It’s just a win-win situation for me as a teacher and for them.”
During the camp, the students get a lot of one-on-one time and “in eight days you can see the growth and they haven’t even started school yet,” Skiba said.
It’s also wonderful to watch the friendships that develop, Skiba said. Students who already know how to open up their snacks or use fruit drink pouches are always quick to to help their new friends, she said.
This is the first year Lamoreaux has had the opportunity to participate in Kinder Camp, but she remembers well what the first few weeks were like last year when there was no camp. It takes awhile for kids to get acclimated, she said.
“I think it’s really helpful for them to meet their teacher and the other kids and get used to the routine, especially if they haven’t been to preschool,” Lamoreaux said. “The hardest part is learning the school routine and being separated from their parents.”
After just two days, Lamoreaux said the kids are already excited to return to school.
At the end of the camp the kids will be given a bag filled with a cookie tray and salt so they could practice writing their letters, magnetized letters, a set of numbers, a set of shapes, books, oversized crayons and pencils, a drawing pad, Play-Doh and age-appropriate scissors.
The hope is their parents, having become familiar with all of the items during camp, will continue to use them with the kids up until school starts, LeBlanc said.
“In August we’ll ask for all of the parents’ opinions and get their feedback,” she said. “We want to know which materials they used more often so we can improve the program every year.”
And, as always, they’ll also be testing all of the children to see if there’s a difference between those who attended the program and those who didn’t, LeBlanc said.
“But, the test results always show this program does make a difference,” she said.