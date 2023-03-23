Safford City Mayor Jason Kouts and his family. The mayor is currently undergoing treatment for stage 4 cancer. A fish dinner planned for March 31 is the latest in a series of fundraisers that have been held to assist his family with medical expenses.
Carol Sanchez said she doesn’t really know Safford Mayor Jason Kouts, but she has admired him as a man of faith and as a worship leader at The River church, and she wanted to help him and his family during a difficult time.
Sanchez, who works in the kitchen at the American Legion Swift-Murphy Post 32 in Safford, is organizing a fundraising luncheon that will be held at the Legion Hall on March 31. The menu will consist of Cajun catfish nuggets or breaded cod, along with French fries, coleslaw and cornbread.
Service will begin at noon and continue until the food sells out. All proceeds from dinner sales and other donations will go to Kouts, who is battling inoperable stage 4 squamous cell carcinoma. Kouts said he and his family have been staying in Phoenix while he undergoes treatment at a holistic medicine center.
“I began my cancer journey with traditional medicine: chemo and radiation, and 7 months after completing my full dose, the cancer spread through my body into 8 lymph nodes in my chest and also my right lung,” Kouts said. “It came back so aggressively and quickly, I chose to do alternative holistic medicine.”
He said insurance does not cover any of the costs of the treatment.
“It is all out of pocket,” he said.
Although Sanchez and Kouts attend the same church, she said she’s had little direct interaction with him. Nevertheless, she was aware the expenses surrounding cancer treatments can be crippling, and she was moved to help.
She’ll charge $10 a plate for the fish dinner platters, and she plans to prepare enough food for 200 plates.
Although she’s using the American Legion’s facilities for the fundraiser, the project is strictly something she’s doing on her own.
She's not the first to be touched by the mayor's health trial. Currently, there is a GoFundMe account that has raised $3,615. There also have been both a barbecue and a car wash held in recent weeks.
On Feb. 3, a community prayer vigil was held on Kouts' behalf.
Kouts indicated he would not have been receptive to such attention in the past.
“I am an extremely independent man and I would be lying if I didn’t say that it is hard to receive,” he said. “My first go-round I refused to accept anything from anyone. I have been humbled since then and I am learning that the Lord provides through the love in people’s hearts as just like they are obeying His leading, I take my pride down and graciously receive.
“My family and I are undone by the love poured into us through our community,” he continued. “We truly live in the best place in the world.”
To pre-order a fish platter for March 31, call (928) 215-0794. Meals will be available for dine-in or take-out.