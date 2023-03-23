Kouts family

Safford City Mayor Jason Kouts and his family. The mayor is currently undergoing treatment for stage 4 cancer. A fish dinner planned for March 31 is the latest in a series of fundraisers that have been held to assist his family with medical expenses.

 COURTESY PHOTO

Carol Sanchez said she doesn’t really know Safford Mayor Jason Kouts, but she has admired him as a man of faith and as a worship leader at The River church, and she wanted to help him and his family during a difficult time.

Sanchez, who works in the kitchen at the American Legion Swift-Murphy Post 32 in Safford, is organizing a fundraising luncheon that will be held at the Legion Hall on March 31. The menu will consist of Cajun catfish nuggets or breaded cod, along with French fries, coleslaw and cornbread.

