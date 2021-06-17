Residents of Klondyke and Aravaipa have been told to evacuate in the wake of the Pinnacle Fire, which grew to 17,453 acres.
Containment was at 15 percent on Thursday, and there are 440 people fighting the fire.
Thunderstorm activity and build-up in the area is expected over the next few days "and will produce outflows affecting fire behavior in the afternoon and into the evening," according to officials.
The Bureau of Land Management issued a closure order for the following areas: North Santa Teresa Wilderness and surrounding BLM lands, 4 Mile Campground and surrounding areas, BLM parcels north of Klondyke between the North Santa Teresa Wilderness and Aravaipa Canyon Wilderness, Aravaipa Canyon Wilderness and surrounding BLM lands, and Copper Creek.