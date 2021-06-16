Residents of Klondyke along and south of Whiting Ranch Road were told to evacuate about 7 p.m. Wednesday in the wake of the Pinnacle Fire, which grew more than 1,500 acres during the day.
The fire was at 17,453 acres Wednesday evening, up from 15,801 in the morning. Containment grew from zero to 15 percent.
Gusting winds from a passing storm contributed to the growth of the fire, mostly in the wilderness.
The Bureau of Land Management - Arizona issued a closure order for the following areas: North Santa Teresa Wilderness and surrounding BLM lands, 4 Mile Campground and surrounding areas, BLM parcels north of Klondyke between the North Santa Teresa Wilderness and Aravaipa Canyon Wilderness, Aravaipa Canyon Wilderness and surrounding BLM lands, and Copper Creek.
Meanwhile, the Mescal Fire is 90 percent contained and moving toward containment. Managers of the nearby Telegraph Fire are using the Mescal burn area to fight that fast-moving fire.