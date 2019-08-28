SAFFORD — Coronado National Forest officials are expecting large numbers of visitors to the forest’s most popular campgrounds and picnic areas over Labor Day weekend.
The Forest Supervisor’s Office and all Ranger District offices will be closed Monday, Sept. 2, for the holiday.
The following are tips for safe and enjoyable weekend outings:
Storms
With summer monsoons come thunderstorms, which can be isolated in nature and materialize quickly. Recreationists are advised to check weather forecasts when preparing for outings, and to seek shelter in buildings or vehicles during storms (avoid sheltering under trees). Visitors should avoid low-lying areas, washes and streams, which can quickly become flooded without warning.
Camping
Campers are encouraged to be good neighbors and recognize “quiet time” at 10 p.m.; to avoid low spots and pitch tents in areas that are well drained; to bring drinking water, as not all areas supply potable water; and to remove trash and leave clean campsites.
Campfires, smoking and fireworks
Fire or smoking restrictions are currently not in effect on the Coronado National Forest. However, vegetation is dry in places and wildfires are still being ignited. Visitors should carry enough extra water specifically to extinguish campfires, choose campfire sites carefully, maintain small fires, and ensure all fires and smoking materials are completely extinguished and cold to the touch before leaving them for any reason — drown, stir, drown and continue until cold. Fires should be avoided on windy days. Cigarette butts should be placed in ashtrays. Fireworks are prohibited year-round on all National Forest lands.
Wildlife
The Coronado is home to many wildlife species. Visitors should avoid contact with wildlife and utilize “bear aware” principles. Bears and other animals may be attracted to human food and trash. Maintain clean campsites. Store food out of sight and smell range of bears. Utilize metal storage boxes for food and garbage in recreation sites. Cookware and dishes should be washed in designated areas away from camping sites and stored promptly after meals. Odorous products such as toothpaste or lotions and clothing with food or cooking odors should not be taken into sleeping areas. Wildlife should not be fed intentionally or accidentally. For their safety, pets should be leashed at all times. Prevention of wildlife encounters is strongly encouraged. “Keep wildlife wild.”
International boundary travel caution
Forest visitors traveling in remote areas of the Coronado National Forest in the vicinity of the International Border with Mexico are advised to remain alert to their surroundings as illegal smuggling activity is known to occur in some areas. Visitors are advised not to attempt to intercede should they witness illegal activity, but to contact the nearest law enforcement agency with a location, descriptions of persons, vehicles, date and time and other pertinent information.
Dispersed use/off-highway vehicles
Picnicking and camping outside of developed recreation areas on the forest is allowed unless otherwise posted. Visitors must provide their own water and pack garbage out. Off-road/off-trail motorized travel is prohibited.
Ranger Districts and recreation area information
Safford Ranger District (Mount Graham) — 928-428-4150
Douglas Ranger District (Chiricahua Mountains, Dragoon Mountains) — 520-364-3468.
Nogales Ranger District (Santa Rita Mountains, Madera Canyon; Atascosa Mountains; Tumacacori Mountains) — 520-281-2296.
Sierra Vista Ranger District (Huachuca Mountains, Miller Peak Wilderness) — 520-378-0311.
Santa Catalina Ranger District (Mount Lemmon, Sabino Canyon) — 520-749-8700.