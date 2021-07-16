When Lafe Nelson students return to school Aug. 4 there will be a new principal waiting to greet them.
On July 8, Safford Unified School District’s Governing Board approved the hiring of Valerie Sanchez as Lafe Nelson Elementary’s new principal.
“I’m excited to serve the school district and staff and school and parents,” Sanchez said after the meeting.
Sanchez has taught third, fourth and sixth grade classes in SUSD schools for more than 20 years. More recently, she’s worked as a student support service provider for the district where she taught social and emotional skills to students dealing with anxiety, problems focusing in class and students dealing with different forms of trauma.
“It’s really about listening and advocating for them (students),” Sanchez said about her former position, a skill that she, and the school’s former principal, think are important skills to have as a principal of an elementary school.
D’Anna O’Mera served as Lafe Nelson Elementary’s principal for four years. O’Mera said she loved the job and working for SUSD, but the death of her father in February in New Mexico prompted she and her husband, John O’Mera (Safford High School’s head football coach) to leave their positions and move to New Mexico to deal with family affairs.
O’Mera said she’ll continue working in education in New Mexico, this time teaching fifth grade in a school in Capitan, a small town in Lincoln County. O’Mera said she’ll try to make it back to Safford to check up on her former students and staff and Sanchez.
“It will be a neat experience to go back,” O’Mera said, “I definitely can see me jumping in the car and visiting every now and then, because I know Valerie will be doing some cool things.”
One of those cool things is the implementation of a district-level initiative called “capturing kids hearts,” which Sanchez described as an informal process where students make agreements with their teachers to build team work and a broader sense of community at school.
Sanchez added that the school, along with schools across the country, is faced with some challenges stemming from learning loss during disruptions and changes in instruction because of the pandemic. Sanchez plans on tackling that learning loss by implementing 90 minute reading blocks, which will devote 90 minutes of a school day to uninterrupted reading instruction, as well as devoting more teachers to help students struggling with reading to “get them where they need to be,” Sanchez said.
The veteran teacher said she is excited about the upcoming school year.
“D’Anna has built a great team and a great community,” Sanchez said.
“I enjoy working with students and facilitating their education. I feel like I can make a difference serving in this capacity,” Sanchez said.
On August 3, the school will have an open house where parents and students can meet staff, including Sanchez, from 2 pm to 6pm.