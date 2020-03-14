On Friday, Lafe Nelson School in Safford held a cake party as a reward for students who met certain expectations over the last quarter. Some of the positive behaviors students were recognized for included: active participation, good citizenship, honesty, kindness, leadership, being mindful, perseverance, respectful, responsible, and showing school pride. Several teachers volunteered to get "caked" and students obliged by pouring batter, eggs, frosting and sprinkles on them. The students also squirted water balloons at them for good measure.
featured
Lafe Nelson School students rewarded with cake party
Tags
Kim Smith
Managing Editor
Managing Editor of Eastern Arizona Courier and The Copper Era
