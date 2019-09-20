ADOT
Contributed Graphic

SUPERIOR — Daily lane closures on U.S. Highway 60 between Miami and Superior for the Pinto Creek Bridge replacement project have been tentatively rescheduled for Monday, Oct. 7, while pre-construction requirements are completed.

The Arizona Department of Transportation will send out an additional lane closure notice before work begins.

Full Tuesday/Thursday closures of the Pinto Creek Bridge are tentatively scheduled to begin in mid-October.

Drivers should proceed with caution, slow down and watch for construction personnel and equipment.

For more information, go to azdot.gov/PintoCreekBridge.

Tags

Load comments