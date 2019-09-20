SUPERIOR — Daily lane closures on U.S. Highway 60 between Miami and Superior for the Pinto Creek Bridge replacement project have been tentatively rescheduled for Monday, Oct. 7, while pre-construction requirements are completed.
The Arizona Department of Transportation will send out an additional lane closure notice before work begins.
Full Tuesday/Thursday closures of the Pinto Creek Bridge are tentatively scheduled to begin in mid-October.
Drivers should proceed with caution, slow down and watch for construction personnel and equipment.
For more information, go to azdot.gov/PintoCreekBridge.