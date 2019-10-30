SAFFORD — Motorists should expect lane restrictions and delays on U.S. Highway 191, about six miles south of Safford, starting Monday, Nov. 4, while the Arizona Department of Transportation completes a drainage project.
The highway will be restricted to a single lane in alternating directions. Traffic will be controlled by temporary signals between the State Route 366/Swift Trail junction and Roper Lake State Park.
The signals will allow crews to replace culverts one lane at a time.
Motorists should expect delays up to five minutes, with longer delays possible during peak hours.
A vehicle width limit of 12 feet will be in place during construction.
Work is expected to continue into spring 2020.
Drivers should proceed through the work zone with caution, slow down and watch for construction personnel and equipment.