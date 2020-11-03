656.jpg

Graham County Republican Chairman John Rhodes spent some time with Arizona GOP Chairwoman Kellie Ward, State Treasurer Kimberly Yee and Senator Martha McSally Monday at the Safford Airport.

 John Rhodes

Senator Martha McSally, State Treasurer Kimberly Yee, and AZGOP Chairman Kelli Ward stopped by the Safford Airport Monday to remind folks to get out to vote.

Tags

Load comments