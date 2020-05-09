A departed Graham County Search & Rescue volunteer was given "last call" by Gila Valley first responders Friday afternoon.
With lights and sirens on, Search & Rescue members, paramedics, firefighters and law enforcement officers from around the valley paid their respects to Ted Jackson of Safford, who passed away Tuesday, May 5 at the age of 56.
"It is with a very heavy heart we say goodbye to a great member of our team," Search & Rescue said on Facebook. "He was part (of) Bagdad Fire for over 30 years and a part of our team for just a few, but the impact he made was unforgettable. I've never known a person who had so many friends, and most of those friends became family in short order."
Jackson was also with the Congress Fire District and worked as a paramedic, said Search & Rescue President Ronnie Glaspie. "From what I understand, he started out as a kid and that was his passion."
LifeNet and AirEvac medical helicopters joined the short procession, which started on Gila Avenue and headed west on Main Street for a block. Stopping in front of McDougal's Caldwell Funeral Home, the fire engines, ambulances and police cars all turned off their sirens in a moment of silence for Jackson.
"When the call went out that we wanted to do this, everybody just jumped aboard," said Glaspie. "Our whole community stepped up for one awesome man and showed their support and respect.
"It's kind of a brotherhood with everybody in that field. We always step up when somebody's fallen, and we all show our appreciation."
A GoFundMe page has seen set up to support Jackson’s widow, Elizabeth, at https://www.gofundme.com/f/69nc9-ted-jackson?utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&fbclid=IwAR0cdrE2qwK06oOJ9a8iI5tjsMXO8_jD4B9-WkCOAoYScsZjZH9LLl1skIY.