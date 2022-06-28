They’re not exactly what you might find lurking in the Louisiana bayou, but Arizona’s gators are dangerous, nonetheless.
We’re talking about those flayed shreds of tire that can come flying off a vehicle, particularly a semi, without warning. They’ve been nicknamed “gators” because the tread resembles the scales on an alligator’s back. The Arizona Department of Transportation, the Arizona Department of Public Safety, various incident management teams and duty-driven drivers have working to keep these slippery strips of blow-out belting off of roadways in the summer.
In 2020, the National Highway Transportation and Safety Administration found tires were the cause of 664 traffic fatalities, while the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration stated tire problems result in 6 percent of all large truck crashes. With over 6,500 miles of Arizona highway to travel and vacation in peak season, it’s up to drivers to pay attention and be aware both while on, and before, hitting the road.
What can you do to help mitigate the blow-out that causes the gator in the first place?
Before a trip, take a look at your tires. Cracks, bald spots, worn treads, punctures and bubbles are indicators of issues that can cause blow-outs, and resulting gators. Check your tire pressure every month, and keep a gauge handy in the glove box (cars have the appropriate pounds of pressure listed in the owner’s manual, or a Google search often does the trick). Make sure your spare or doughnut tire is inflated properly in case you do get a flat.
Tire blowouts often happen more frequently on the interstate or while traveling at higher speeds. If the dreaded gator-maker happens and you hear a loud boom while driving, stay calm, don’t brake, accelerate slightly and steer as straight as possible, slowing down by easing your foot off the accelerator. Turn on your emergency lights and pull over when it’s safe.
Then, because you made sure that you had a jack and lug wrench with you, you swap the tire out for your properly inflated spare … or call your road service.
Gators are no joke for folks driving up on them, either: They can be up to 10 feet long and weigh up to 70 pounds. Drivers approaching a gator on the highway should reduce speed before trying to swerve around it. A NHTSA study shows that swerving to avoid debris at a high speed causes up to 25,000 crashes a year.
“We’re obviously very familiar with gators,” said Raul Amavisca, ADOT’s Central District engineering administrator. “We need all drivers to pay attention, keep their eyes on the road and be prepared for debris at any time. If you do that, you’ll increase your chances of being able to maneuver and avoid a tire tread and the damage it can cause.”