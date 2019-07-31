FORT THOMAS — A Gila County man apparently took his life on the side of U.S. Highway 70 over the weekend, and law enforcement is investigating the death.
Saturday afternoon, July 27, officers from the Graham County Sheriff’s Office, Pima Police Department and Arizona Department of Public Safety, as well as Life Line medical personnel, responded to reports of an injured man near milepost 308, in the Fort Thomas area.
Law enforcement received conflicting reports, some saying the victim might have been in an accident and others that he was shot. When first responders arrived, a number of citizens were assisting the man, later identified as Kent Power, 45, of Gila County. Power was found to have a gunshot wound to the head, and a handgun was next to him. He was pronounced deceased a the scene.
According to a Graham County Sheriff’s Office news release, a family member was driving Power when Power asked to be let out near Fort Thomas. Investigators were reportedly told he owned a 9mm handgun. It was later learned Power was under investigation by the Gila Valley County Sheriff’s Office; according to a Graham County Sheriff’s Office incident report summary, a Gila County deputy stated Power was a child molestation suspect.
The Gila County Sheriff’s Office notified Power’s family of his death, and the medical examiner was also notified. Power was taken to an area funeral home pending further examination.
Investigation into the incident is ongoing.