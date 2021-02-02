Anyone who is a parent of teenagers knows cellphones, tablets and computers can be a problem. Kids talk on their cells at the dinner table, they play games with them when they should be doing their homework and they text and drive with their cellphones, too. Parents should add sexual exploitation to the list, too, law enforcement officers say.
In recent years, more and more teenagers are sending and texting sexually explicit photographs of themselves to their dating partners. Not only is it a crime, but it can lead to them being bullied, harassed or victims of what’s being called “sextortion.”
According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, sextortion is a type of blackmail used by offenders to acquire additional sexual content from the child, coerce them into engaging in sexual activity, or to obtain money from the child. NCMEC analyses have found that children who are victims of sextortion are often targeted and blackmailed by an individual they met online who had obtained the initial sexual image from the child through deceit, coercion, or another method.
The average age of children in CyberTipline reports of sextortion was 8-17 years old and 78% of offenders’ primary goal is to acquire increasingly more explicit sexual content from the child.
Here in Southeastern Arizona, there haven’t been any sextortion cases reported, but sexting is definitely occurring regularly, said Graham County Undersheriff Jeff McCormies and Greenlee County Sheriff Tim Sumner.
Most kids not only don’t know it’s illegal to send and receive the photos, they also don’t know what the emotional fall-out could be, they said.
“A young girl sends a photo to her boyfriend thinking that it’s all it’s going to be. He holds onto that picture. They break up. He sends it to 10 of his friends. That’s many times when we get involved,” McCormies said. “Please don’t do it. Chances are it’s just going to end in tragedy.”
Mike Cochran, a former sex crimes investigator for the Graham County Sheriff Office, said he investigated about six sexting cases over a period of two years, but the numbers of actual cases was probably much higher, he said.
“It’s always going to be going on because we have social media and other avenues like Snapchat,” Cochran said. “It just doesn’t always get reported.”
Huge ramifications
There are several crimes being committed if the person in the images is a minor, said Graham County Attorney Scott Bennett.
Taking a sexually explicit photo of a minor is a crime. Asking for such an image is a crime. Keeping the photo is a crime and so is sending it.
“This is extremely serious, and the ramifications can be extremely horrific,” he said.
Obviously, each case is different and much will depend upon the ages of those involved and their criminal history, but exploitation of a minor is punishable by 10 to 24 years in prison if the defendant is an adult and the minor is 15 or older. If the child is younger, prison is mandatory.
Every year roughly three people are placed on probation for sexting in Graham County, said Josh Halversen, Graham County chief probation officer.
Usually one of those cases involves an adult, he said.
“For juveniles, we see one to two cases a year that are charged and placed on probation. As far as kids on probation generally, which are a part of the larger adolescent population, we believe a majority of teenage kids participate in sexting in some way or another,” Halversen said. “We have a sexting education class that is taught individually to juveniles with these charges. Generally, they are placed on standard probation with a term between six and 12 months. The education program also covers Internet safety and the dangers of predators.”
Halversen agrees sexting can lead to repeated harassment and cyber bullying, but he, too, worries about those predators who find the images online.
“One of the greater concerns is that sexting could also bring about predators who might try to involve themselves with adolescents. It’s very important for parents to know what their children are involved in in order to keep them safe from the dangers around us,” Halversen said.
How can parents keep their kids safe?
Local law enforcement encourage parents to have candid conversations about sexting and internet safety.
“You have to be open to having those conversations, but be open to discipline. Don’t just give them a phone and give them free run and hope nothing happens,” said Safford Police Chief Glen Orr. “Hope is not going to keep them out of trouble.”
Clifton Police Chief Omar Negrete said parents need to be on the alert for their children using new phone applications and using the internet at different and odd times during the day.
Be prepared for a fight if you decide to tell your child to delete their social media accounts, even if they’re being harassed, said Thatcher Police Chief Shaffen Woods.
“If we say, ‘Turn off your phone,’ they can’t. Their whole world is being on social media. That is their station in society to a lot of kids,” Woods said. “Most times in cases they are urged to block (certain accounts), kids are very reluctant to shut down their social media.”
The fierce connection teens have to their social media platforms is why Woods encourages parents to teach their kids safety and responsibility to begin with. Today’s youth can understand modern technology, and parents need to teach them how to be safe while online.
“There are kids younger than the seventh grade that can run an iPhone with more efficiency than most adults,” Woods said.
The schools
Because sexting and cyberbullying have become such problems in the schools, administrators have begun to take measures.
Morenci Unified School District Superintendent David Woodall said that to combat cybercrime, administrators invited Greenlee County Attorney Jeremy Ford to do a presentation. In addition, they’ve also limited cellphone usage on both the middle school and high school levels.
If a student breaks the rules, they could face disciplinary measures, including suspension, he said.
“It makes a better environment for us,” Woodall said.
Fort Thomas High School Principal McKay DeSpain said he has a zero tolerance policy.
“We’ve had some issues in the past. Basically, we get the students and put a stop to it the best that we can, and we involve our local authorities if it’s egregious enough,” DeSpain said. “We don’t have a lot of tolerance for that.”
Students could face expulsion if they’re caught sexting, he said.
“There’s never black and white. Everything has to be investigated fully. We have to take into consideration all the parties involved and make appropriate decisions to take disciplinary action,” he said. “We try to be fair and just at the same time, but the consequences have to be severe enough to stop the actions that are occurring.”
Solomon Elementary School Principal Kevin England said his staff goes over the student handbook with their 160 K-8 students at the beginning of every school year so there can be no misunderstandings.
A couple of years ago there was a sexting incident and every 5th-8th grade student was gathered into a group for a discussion, he said.
Since then, the school has required students to turn in their phone at the beginning of the day and pick it up at the end, he said.
When sexting cases happen, they are time-intensive and difficult to investigate, Cochran said.
Sometimes 25 children have to be interviewed with their parents present, he said. Warrants have to be obtained and cell phones have to be seized.
Depending on the phone company and where the social media platform headquarters are located, gathering evidence from these sources can be difficult. Sometimes, the FBI has to be brought in for help.
“The cell phone companies are not easy to deal with. Even with warrants and subpoenas, it’s hard to get information from these companies,” Woods said.
“The difficulty is the social media outlets, they’re not in our jurisdiction,” Orr said. “Getting information is difficult, and even then it doesn’t always work. A lot of times they don’t cooperate with us.”
“For example, we had a situation with child porn that had been uploaded to the iCloud. We contacted Apple,” he said.
After repeated calls and lengthy phone calls, the entire effort came to an abrupt end when Apple refused to cooperate.
“They said, ‘That’s why we don’t have servers in the U.S. Thanks for playing,’” Orr said.