Mt. Graham Arizona
ADOBE STOCK PHOTO

Owners or lessees of private or public land face lower risk of liability for mishaps suffered by recreational users of the property under a new state law that takes effect Sept. 24.

Under HB 2130, signed by Gov. Doug Ducey on May 20, recreational users accept the risks created by their activities on the property and they must exercise reasonable care in those activities. In addition, the bill holds recreational users liable to an owner for any damage to the land, property, livestock or crops they may cause while on that land.

