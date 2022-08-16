Owners or lessees of private or public land face lower risk of liability for mishaps suffered by recreational users of the property under a new state law that takes effect Sept. 24.
Under HB 2130, signed by Gov. Doug Ducey on May 20, recreational users accept the risks created by their activities on the property and they must exercise reasonable care in those activities. In addition, the bill holds recreational users liable to an owner for any damage to the land, property, livestock or crops they may cause while on that land.
The bill's sponsor was Arizona Rep. Gail Griffin, R-District 14. It was formally supported by the Arizona Game and Fish Commission.
The commission was part of stakeholder group with Arizona Farm and Ranch Group, members of the Arizona Legislature, executive agency staff and others worked collaboratively to advance this bill in response to concerns that the increase in recreational activities and a growing number of lawsuits filed by outdoor recreationists created an unfair liability situation for landowners and lessees.
In joint release issued Tuesday, the state's Game and Fish, and Land departments said the bill "helps mitigate the concerns and ensures continued reasonable access and responsible use of State Trust Lands by authorized sportsmen and other recreational users while fairly distributing accountability and liability such that no landowner, lessee or taxpayer assumes all costs for defending against lawsuits."
The release added the bill also furthers the joint missions of the Arizona Game and Fish Commission and the Arizona State Land Department.
"Encouraging greater responsibility among recreational users on State Trust Land will prevent damage to wildlife habitat, discourage trash dumping, and allow for more efficient management of the roughly 8-million-acre rural land footprint managed by ASLD," it explained.