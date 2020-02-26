SAFFORD — Last Saturday night in the Manor House Restaurant dining room, the Gila Valley Leadership class held a live and silent auction, as well as a raffle, to benefit local youth by raising funds for the Boys and Girls Club of the Gila Valley.
In addition, a moment of silence was observed for three GIFT students who died in a recent motor vehicle accident, as well as other losses in the community. The moment also expressed solidarity with Safford City Councilman Chris Taylor in his fight against addiction.
The auctions and raffle featured gift certificates, tools, wall decorations, gift packages and several red boxes with unknown prizes, with all proceeds going to the Boys and Girls Club. The Manor House also contributed to the club, by donating 10 percent of its bar sales. The event also featured food, beverages and dancing out on the Manor House floor.