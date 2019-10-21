SAFFORD—Gila Valley Scout troops had a chance to display their skills and learn a few new things at last weekend’s Fall STEM Camporee.
The Friday and Saturday event, open to Scout troops with boys ages 11-18 and Webelo Scouts from cub packs ages 10-11, was held at Eastern Arizona College’s Discovery Park Campus.
A campfire started things off Friday night, then participants enjoyed a look at the night sky, including a brief look at the moon, through telescopes. Scouts were also treated to a visit to Discovery Park’s StarLab planetarium.
Saturday morning, Scout troops participated in an array of activities that included building a fire without matches; flag raising and flag etiquette; learning about local animals and plants, including a selection of live animals; cooking with cast iron; practicing CPR and first aid; learning about geology through rock and mineral samples; and collecting water samples from the Discovery Park pond for an ecology exercise.
The Panthers, of Troop 5735, earned first place in the Camporee, with the Fire Falcons, from Troop 5017, taking second place and the Beavers, of Troop 5016, coming in third.