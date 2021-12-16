Wil Lambson, 13, right, sneaks a taste of her building materials as she watches Liam Houghtling, 14, add frosting to her gingerbread roof on Wednesday at the Safford City-Graham County Library. Free activities are offered for teens every month.
A group of teenagers got a crash course in architecture on Wednesday using only gingerbread and their imagination.
It was part of the monthly activity series offered by the Safford City-Graham County Library. Unlike simple gingerbread house-making, the teens were asked to first draw out their designs on drafting paper. They were then “stamped” by library staff for approval.
“Before they can get the material to build the house, they actually have to draw out the plan. They’ll have to draw it all out so it’s kind of like building your own house — you have to draw your plans out first,” Senior Library Technician Areceli Moreno.
Then they were off — using frosting to bind the walls together, tucking chimneys onto roofs and topping it all off with gumdrops for decoration. The supplies were provided by volunteer group Friends of the Library.
“The teens like to come in and have fun but also like them to leave having learned something new,” Moreno said.
It’s a common theme for library events, which are numerous. Some of recent teen events have included a science-art project and Halloween makeup.
“We try to make it fun here at the library,” Moreno said.