You walk into your backyard on a spring morning and come face to face with a young owl. It’s a little funny looking, not entirely at ease and it couldn’t fly away if it wanted to.
What do you do?
It’s a familiar scene this time of year as baby owls who’ve been hanging out in the nest for about a month start thinking about taking that first flight.
It turns out, some are better at it than others.
“Sometimes birds don’t make it on the first try and they end up on the ground,” said Justin with the Tucson Wildlife Center. It's the center's practice not to disclose the last names of its volunteers.
Others do a free-fall from the nest after being jostled by a sibling, blown over by the wind or just because they’re unstable on their feet. The good news?
“Mom and Dad will still take care of them on the ground,” Justin said.
But when we find them, human nature kicks in to protect and rescue.
That could be the wrong approach unless the bird is in danger or injured, said Justin and Bob Carson of the all-volunteer Arizona Raptor Center in Phoenix. What humans call rescuing could actually deprive owls of experiences and opportunities that hone skills vital to their survival.
“Their life is constantly assessing what is a threat and what is not,” Carson said. “Everybody thinks they’re doing good by removing them from the difficulties of living in the wild. But the very thing we’re trying to protect them from, they need to learn from.”
Owls learn from their parents’ body language and even while being stalked by predators. It’s all part of the maturing and survival process. Then a human comes along and messes up things.
“They don’t realize we’re there to help,” Carson said of the owls. “They just look at us in their genome, we are a predatory threat. By getting involved, we’re causing them a great deal of stress.”
Both experts likened a human picking up an owl to a huge monster picking up a human.
“You’d freak out if a big animal grabbed you,” Justin said. Unless it’s sick or hurt, it’s best to leave it alone.
That doesn’t mean leaving out water is a bad idea, “especially because we’re in a desert,” Justin said.
But feeding the owl is out of the question because it causes dependence.
“We’ve had calls where people put out food then the animal hangs around. Then they call wanting us to remove the animal,” Justin said.
Carson had eight owl calls from Monday through Thursday this week, all asking for advice. Justin, on the other hand, said calls seem to be down this year, though he’s not sure why.
Either way, enjoy the visitors because it won’t last long.
“They’re just learning how to fly,” Justin said. “In a couple days they get the hang of it and will be gone.”