The Women’s American Legion Auxiliary Unit 95 of Solomon was nominated for and received a Pride of Safford Award for the month of June.
The city of Safford described the Auxiliary as a non-profit organization whose goal is to provide service and assistance to veterans, their families, other units and to the town of Safford and surrounding towns, the auxiliary holds food and yard sales to earn the financial means to provide for others.
Among countless acts of community service it is credited with, Unit 95 takes time to give Christmas gifts to veterans at local nursing homes and make baskets filled with goodies and a monetary gift at Christmas to assist the Tucson V.A. hospital residents, the city said. Unit 95 helps Safford Auxiliary with their annual Thanksgiving meal.They have partnered with the local Lions Club and assist with Field of Flags. Fourth of July finds them helping at an annual youth fishing derby and they have provided around 300 meals for the Veterans Resource Fair.
The Pride of Safford Award is the most prestigious award given by the city, and is awarded to unsung heroes, people who are willing to do whatever possible to make life better for everyone.
Nominations may be made in two categories: Pride in Service (Individual, Youth or Group who has gone over and beyond in volunteer service in Safford for the community) or Pride in Ownership (a home or business owner who has beautified, restored and/or improved their home or business).