SAFFORD — A Saturday morning memorial service at the American Legion Swift-Murphy Post 32 honored four chaplains who went down with the transport ship Dorchester, sunk by a German U-boat on Feb. 3, 1943.
Candles were lit in memory of chaplains George Fox, Alexander Goode, Clark Poling and Johnny Washington, who were among the over 900 soldiers, sailors and civilian workers aboard the Dorchester. The chaplains’ life stories were read aloud, as well as the ship’s history and survivors’ accounts of its sinking.
The Dorchester, a converted luxury coastal liner, left New York with a six-ship convoy bound for Greenland on Jan. 23, 1943. It was within 150 miles of Greenland, in an area known as “Torpedo Junction,” when ice forming on the decks slowed its speed to 10 knots.
The ship’s captain, Hans J. Danielson, was concerned and cautious, knowing he was in dangerous waters. Earlier, the Tampa (a Coast Guard cutter escorting the ships) had detected a submarine with its sonar.
Danielson ordered the troops to sleep with their life jackets on, but many ignored the order because of the heat in their quarters and the jackets’ bulkiness.
At 12:55 a.m. on Feb. 3, 1943, two torpedoes from the German submarine U-223 struck the Dorchester below the waterline. The ship’s power was knocked out, leaving it unable to contact its escort ships. Many of the troops died instantly. Some were trapped below deck, while others made their way topside. The weight of ice on the decks hastened the ship’s sinking. Less than 27 minutes after the torpedoes’ impact, the Dorchester went down with 675 men.
The four chaplains gave up their life jackets to save other men who had none. In addition, Goode gave his gloves to another man, saying he had two pairs.
Two Coast Guard cutters, Comanche and Escanaba, rescued 97 and 132 survivors. The Escanaba used a new retriever rescue technique, sending swimmers in wetsuits to secure a line to victims, who were then hauled aboard.
With all lifeboats away and no more life jackets, the men left aboard the Dorchester awaited their fates. In unison, arms linked together, the four chaplains recited the Lord’s Prayer and the 23rd Psalm.
One survivor, Private William Bednar, heard the chaplains as he floated in the Atlantic. “Their voices were the only thing that kept me going,” he recalled.
On July 24, 1960, Congress authorized the Chaplains Medal for Heroism, inscribed on the back with the names of Fox, Goode, Poling and Washington. The medal, which also bears the Star of David, the Tablets of Moses and the Christian Cross, was presented to the four chaplains’ families in 1961.
The chaplains’ heroic acts have also been honored through numerous chapels, memorial plaques, a 1948 postage stamp and a 1992 musical composition, “The Light Eternal” by James Swearingen.
Attendees at Saturday’s service joined in reciting the 23rd Psalm and singing “God Bless America.” Sapphire Sound contributed several songs, including “Amazing Grace” and a closing rendition of Lee Greenwood’s “God Bless the USA.”
Preceding the playing of “Taps,” flowers were placed in a bowl of water in memory of each chaplain for the ceremonial floating of the flowers.