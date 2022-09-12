There’s something about country music that lends itself especially well to solemn and patriotic occasions — Jimi Hendrix’s feedback-laden rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner” notwithstanding,
Such was the case Saturday morning during a special 9/11 and POW memorial service at the Swift Murphy American Legion Post 32 in Safford. The program for the dual ceremony, which combined observance of Sept. 11’s Patriot Day and Sept. 16’s National POW/MIA Recognition Day, was heavily tilted toward Nashville-styled ballads, including the Alan Jackson 9/11 tear-jerker, “Where Were You (When the World Stopped Turning).”
Between the intervals of music and solitary reflection were commentary, prayers, salutes, poetry and ceremonial gestures such as a recounting of the day’s events in New York City on Sept. 11, 2001, and a Missing Man Table honoring soldiers who never came home and whose whereabouts are unknown.
The whole thing took about an hour. It was an unintentionally insular affair, attended almost exclusively by persons affiliated with the Legion or the Gila Valley Honor Guard. There were about 26 persons present in all, and most of those were Vietnam vets and others on the north side of 60.
One exception was Johnathan Robinson, of Pima, who was in attendance with his girlfriend and young daughter. Robinson, 30, joined the American Legion Riders, a veterans motorcycle group, about two years ago.
A former Marine himself, he said he was there in support of his fellow vets, who often struggle with depression or substance abuse after their military service ends.
Robinson said two of his own friends died following similar struggles. One was found drowned under mysterious circumstances, while the other hanged himself.
He agreed Saturday’s event was sparsely attended.
“A lot of people say they remember, but they don’t show up,” he said.
Post 32 Cmdr. Eric Taylor was another of the younger veterans present. He served in the U.S. Army in the early 1990s during the first Gulf War.
“We tried to get the word out,” he said. “We always like to see a full house.”