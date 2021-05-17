After consulting with attorneys, Pima Town Manager Sean Lewis will retain his position.
"Because the vote was certified and there were no objections, the vote stands," Lewis said Monday morning. "We're moving forward. We're ready to put this behind us."
Last month, rumors began to spread after a preliminary audit revealed that Lewis had failed to turn in some receipts and had failed to properly document others.
Lewis posted his position with the Arizona League of Cities and Towns on April 19 and although he offered to resign, he never formally did so.
On May 11, the council met for an hour in executive session to discuss the situation. After the session, Council member Debbie Barr made a motion to retain Lewis as town manager. Vice Mayor Dale Rogers seconded the motion after a lengthy pause and Mayor C.B. Fletcher tallied the ensuing vote as 3-2 in favor of Barr’s motion.
The next morning, however, people began to question which way Rogers actually voted. He declined to comment last week and did not return a phone call Monday morning.
Lewis believes Rogers actually voted twice, hence the need to consult attorneys.
Lewis, who began his job on July 1, 2017, has accepted responsibility for his "laziness" and said policies and procedures have been put in place to ensure it doesn't happen again.
When the audit is released, it will show no money was taken from the town, Lewis said.
It's expected to be done next month.
“I’m hoping it’s completed in May. I want it out. I want it done and I want to move forward and I never want to talk about it again,” he said May 11. “I want the Town of Pima to know I made mistakes, but that’s been fixed and we’re moving forward.”