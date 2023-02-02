Patrons of Safford City-Graham County Library will have limited access to services from Feb. 27 through March 2 as the facility undergoes renovations.
Library Supervisor Lesley Talley said new luxury vinyl plank (LVP) flooring will be installed in the main area of the library and carpeting will be installed in the children’s area.
She said the work is part of general building maintenance and is expected to be completed March 3.
She said the work will cost $30,000 and is being paid for by the city of Safford.
Over the first three days of the work, from Feb. 1 to March 1, the library will offer only curbside services from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. On March 2, the library will be closed altogether while the carpeting is installed.
Curbside orders may be placed by calling (928) 432-4165 or online at saffordlibrary.org. Orders will be limited to five items per household. Unavailable items may be substituted for similar items. Patrons should allow an hour before picking up their orders. They should call when they arrive, and the order will be delivered to their vehicle.
The library will remain closed March 3-5 as part of its normal operating schedule. Talley said it will reopen with full services on March 6.
The library is located at 808 S. Seventh Ave., in Safford. Its normal operating hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday.