Safford City-Graham County Library will have new flooring and carpeting installed the week of Feb. 27-March 3.

Patrons of Safford City-Graham County Library will have limited access to services from Feb. 27 through March 2 as the facility undergoes renovations.

Library Supervisor Lesley Talley said new luxury vinyl plank (LVP) flooring will be installed in the main area of the library and carpeting will be installed in the children’s area.

