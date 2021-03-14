The staff at Safford City-Graham County Library have created yet another way for young readers to exercise their minds and bodies at the same time. They've created a new StoryWalk beside the Graham County recreational walking path.
The staff will place pages from a new book at different locations along the walking path every month. Last year, the Safford City-Graham County Library placed a StoryWalk along Safford’s Main Street around the holidays and the public’s reaction was so positive library staff decided to look for more locations, said Leslie Talley, library supervisor.
The first StoryWalk along the county's path is “Llama Llama Loves to Read.” The first pages of the walk are located near the Mount Graham High School parking lot and follows the trail heading north on Discovery Park Boulevard in Safford.
“It’s something that we can do and it’s such a great way to get people walking and reading together,” Talley said.
The library staff wants to encourage the community to read together and make reading materials available to the community outside of the library's regular business hours, she said.
The StoryWalk was paid for by First Things First, a publicly-funded organization devoted to early childhood education, said Retha Russell, library early literacy coordinator. Eventually, the library would like to post books that include actions and native plants the kids may be able to identify.
“StoryWalks have been installed in over 50 states,” said Talley. “They were created by Ann Ferguson in Montpelier, Vermont, and it’s gone out through libraries worldwide. We think the walking trail is a good place to start.”
The StoryWalk will be installed on Safford’s Main Street during the holiday season each year, Talley said.
Another StoryWalk was created by EAC employees is at the Eastern Arizona College Discovery Park Campus.
“It’s a great place for families to get out and take a breath of fresh air,” Talley said. “The book at the Discovery Park Campus is called, “Bird Builds a Nest.” The Discover Park StoryWalk is located near the Birdhouse Garden at the north of the ecology park near a pond.