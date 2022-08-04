Library Friends seek donations for radio fundraiser BY EA COURER STAFF Aug 4, 2022 Aug 4, 2022 Updated 47 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Donations are currently being accepted for a Friends of the Safford City-Graham County Library live radio auction fundraiser beginning the morning of Sept. 16.See library director Victoria Silva in person at the library, or contact Paul David, Friends vice president at (928) 651-6506 or at pdavid@graham.az.gov for information on how to donate.Donations of valuable items such as sports memorabilia, collectors items, antiques, art or services are encouraged and show the Valley’s support for library book purchases and programs.Items will be listed on an online auction catalogue and mentioned on air, and can be given in honor of loved one.Kat Country 94.5 FM and KATO 1230 AM will simulcast the event, which raised nearly $9,000 in 2021. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Auction Fundraiser Software Radio Politics Donation Friend Victoria Silva Country Fm Load comments Most Popular Freeport interns learn value of pitching in Local missing have tribal connections, documents show New Mexican restaurant rooted in Sonoran cuisine AZ's child welfare system has shown dramatic improvement New owners giving historic eatery a makeover UPDATED: GOP governor race still looks tight in early returns Lake claims victory while sticking to election fraud claims Signups open for square dance lessons Father, son dead following violent July 4 sequence Junior Rodeo season's 3rd event is in the books Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit