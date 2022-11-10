A photography exhibit currently underway at the Safford City-Graham County Library examines whether remnants of things past retain beauty in the present.
The "Remains of What Once Was" exhibition is an extension of the library's community-wide exploration of the novel "The Bear," by Andrew Krivak.
The exhibition features photos by Eastern Arizona College students. They were asked to consider the exhibition's theme and what it means to them in creating their work.
“The prompt echoes the gentle post-apocalyptic theme featured in the novel 'The Bear,'" said EAC Graphic Design Instructor Jeff Henley. "Before making their photographs, students were asked to consider what this prompt meant to them, if 'remains' could still contain beauty” said EAC Graphic Design Instructor Jeff Henley.
The exhibition runs through Nov. 30.
The National Endowment for the Arts Big Read in Graham County is presented in partnership with the Gila Arts Council, the Friends of the Safford Library, and the Graham County Chamber of Commerce.
Graham County is one of 62 communities nationwide participating in the 2022-2023 NEA Big Read, which will continue into January.
Scheduled events include a community book discussion at that library at 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 17. Local students will participate in second photo exhibition called “The Beauty of Graham County” from Dec. 12 to Jan. 6.
The Safford City-Graham County Library is located at 808 S. Seventh Ave., Safford. It is open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.