The Bear

The "Remains of What Once Was" photography exhibition is part of the Safford City-Graham County Library's NEA Big Read presentation of the novel "The Bear," by Andrew Krivak.

A photography exhibit currently underway at the Safford City-Graham County Library examines whether remnants of things past retain beauty in the present.

The "Remains of What Once Was" exhibition is an extension of the library's community-wide exploration of the novel "The Bear," by Andrew Krivak.

Tags

Load comments