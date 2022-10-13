Author and historian Jim Turner will be unpacking stories that have grown out of Arizona’s cultural and historical traditions in a presentation at the Safford City-Graham County Library on Oct. 20.
Turner’s presentation, entitled “Arizona Legends, Myths, and Folklore,” is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. and is part of the library’s National Endowment for the Arts Big Read exploration of “The Bear” by Andrew Krivak.
Turner will discuss stories from Hopi, Navajo, Apache, and Tohono O’odham cultures as well as Hispanic, Euro-American and others. He will also talk about Navajo constellations, Spider Woman, Hopi katsinas, the Tohono O’odham “Man in the Maze,” and Apache Big Owl stories. You’ll hear about “El Tejano” the ghost who guards a treasure cave, La Llorona, lost gold mines, and how Wyatt Earp became a legend.
The NEA Big Read in Graham County is presented in partnership with the Friends of the Safford Library, the Gila Valley Arts Council, and the Graham County Chamber of Commerce, with support from the National Endowment for the Arts. Graham County is one of 62 communities nationwide participating in the 2022-2023 NEA Big Read. Several events have been planned in conjunction with the program, including a community book discussion on Nov. 17.
Free copies of “The Bear” are still available at the Safford City-Graham County Library, at the Graham County Chamber of Commerce or at the library booth at the Harvest Festival in downtown Safford on Oct. 22.