Jim Turner

Jim Turner

Author and historian Jim Turner will be unpacking stories that have grown out of Arizona’s cultural and historical traditions in a presentation at the Safford City-Graham County Library on Oct. 20.

Turner’s presentation, entitled “Arizona Legends, Myths, and Folklore,” is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. and is part of the library’s National Endowment for the Arts Big Read exploration of “The Bear” by Andrew Krivak.

Tags

Load comments