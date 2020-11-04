The Safford City Graham County Library launched a huge mission Monday — digitally preserving the history of Graham County for generations to come.
The library received a $5,375 federal grant last month from the Institute of Museum and Library Services to upload historical photos and oral histories. Once collected, they’ll be uploaded to the library’s website for everyone to view, said Lesley Talley, library supervisor.
“The first thing we’ll be doing is asking the public to bring into the library photos of their veterans so we can scan them,” Talley said, adding families will be asked what branch of the military their veterans served in and the years they served.
If families have photos of their families available digitally, they can email them to saffordlibrary@gmail.com.
Library still will also be working with multiple historical groups, including the Eastern Arizona Museum and Historical Society of Graham County, to access files and photos, Talley said.
“The overall goal is to pull in a lot of information from a lot of sources,” Talley said. “I’m hoping this is something that we will be able to sustain and grow in the future.”
The library will start interviewing and collecting oral histories from local residents in January, Talley said. There is a committee specifically created to gather names of local individuals who would be good candidates for sharing their memories. However, if the public has names and numbers to people who would be exceptional contributors to the oral history library they can email the library saffordlibrary@gmail.com.
“With COVID, there’s a lack of access to this historical data. This is a great way for people to enjoy that collection without having to physically be there,” Talley said.