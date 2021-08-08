The Safford City Library is gearing up for a year full of science exploration for kids in Graham County. Registration week is coming Monday, August 16 for four separate programs.
ScienceCity
ScienceCity has been a staple of the Safford Library for several years. ScienceCity is a series of free learning experiences where kids K-6 can explore a wide variety of sciences and science careers through hands-on, interactive programs. This year’s class will focus on all the skills it takes to settle a new planet during a year-long voyage on Centauri One.
ScienceCity is funded through the generous support of United Way of Graham and Greenlee Counties and private donations.
Elementary Coding Club
Elementary Coding Club is for all 8-12-year-olds with an interest or passion for technology. The library’s free weekly Coding Club is geared toward learning technology, problem-solving skills, and achievement working in teams. Students will work individually and together to learn basic computer code and how to design their own games using beginner-friendly sites such as Scratch and Code.org. Elementary Coding Club is supported by Friends of the Safford Library.
Fun with Math and Science
Fun with Math and Science is for kids ages 3 to 5 and their adults. This six-week program introduces fundamental concepts of math and science using play and books. Each family will also receive a library of age-appropriate STEM books! The Library is pleased to be partnering with the Friends of the Library and First Things First to make this program happen for our young children.
Next Level Coding
Next Level Coding is for teens 12-17 years-old and will combine technology, coding, and tabletop role-playing games to build problem solving, teamwork and creative skills. Next Level Coding is funded through the generous support of United Way of Graham and Greenlee Counties.
While all these programs are offered free of cost, registration is required.
Enrollment will be held starting 10 a.m. August 16 in person at the front desk of the Safford Library and will remain open until all spaces are filled. Spaces are limited, and registration is on a first come, first serve basis. Children may only be enrolled by their parents or legal guardians. No exceptions.
For further information, please see saffordlibrary.org.