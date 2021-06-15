The Safford City-Graham County Library received the National Endowment for the Arts Big Read grant, a $13,700 grant that will provide resources and be used to plan events around a community reading program.
The grant will be used to purchase 2,500 copies of author Sandra Cisneros 1983 novel “The House on Mango Street” for 1,800 local seventh through 12th grade students and any community member who wants a copy of the book.
The programming will begin with a kickoff event in September that includes a bilingual story time and a community art night. Later, there will be presentations, public discussions, movie screenings, cooking classes, an art contest and possibly a musical performance related to the book and its themes
The grant will be also used to distribute copies of the book to teachers who choose to participate, and to organize training for those teachers to teach the book to students in grades seven through 12 in the upcoming fall semester.
Twenty-three English and Spanish teachers in schools throughout Graham County who choose to be a part of the Big Read program will teach the book in the upcoming school year, with differentiated instruction for each grade level.
“The reading level of the book is very user friendly,” said Paulette LeBlanc, the President of The Friends of the Safford City-Graham County Library and the education coordinator for the NEA grant. “I think these kids are going to relate to this book, I really do.”
“The House on Mango Street,” which is about a 12-year-old Mexican-American girl growing up in Chicago, was chosen as the Big Read book from a poll of teachers and library patrons.
“We’re hoping to get the kids interested, and through them, their parents,” said Victoria Silva, the Safford City-Graham County Library director, “We also want to make people aware of the other services we provide.”
Silva added that while a big part of the program is to promote literacy, another, just as important part of it, is to get the whole county involved in reading and talking about the content of the book.
“In order to really commit to a community read, we need to all be partners, not just the library alone,” LeBlanc agreed.
Dates of Big Read events will be announced by the library in the near future.