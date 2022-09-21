For the second year in a row, hundreds of Graham County students and adults will be reading the same book.
The Safford City-Graham County Library was one of 62 library systems nationwide awarded a National Endowment for the Arts grant to participate in its Big Read program. The library used the $20,000 grant to select and purchase copies of Andrew Krivak’s novel “The Bear” for its community reading event.
The library will distributing approximately 1,200 copies of the book for free from its booth at SalsaFest. Additional copies will be the subject of study in 13 Graham County classrooms.
The book is described as a fable of Earth’s last two human inhabitants.
“In an Edenic future,” according to one synopsis, “a girl and her father live close to the land in the shadow of a lone mountain. They possess a few remnants of civilization: some books, a pane of glass, a set of flint and steel, a comb. The father teaches the girl how to fish and hunt, the secrets of the seasons and the stars. He is preparing her for an adulthood in harmony with nature, for they are the last of humankind. But when the girl finds herself alone in an unknown landscape, it is a bear that will lead her back home through a vast wilderness that offers the greatest lessons of all, if she can only learn to listen.”
Library Supervisor Lesley Talley said “The Bear” was among three titles taken from NEA’s list of choices and put to a vote by members of the community.
“The Safford Library is honored to bring the beautiful story of ‘The Bear’ to Graham County,” Talley said. “With its vibrant descriptions of nature and survival, we feel this book will appeal to many members of our community.”
Several library events in the coming months are connected to the Big Read, starting with a candle-making and beekeeping class on Sept. 29. That will be followed with a presentation on grief and coping on Oct. 6; an overview of Arizona legends, myths and folklore on Oct. 20, and a community book discussion on Nov. 17. From Nov. 7 to 30, Eastern Arizona College students will present a photo exhibition at library entitled “Remains of What Was.” Local students will participate in second photo exhibition called “The Beauty of Graham County” from Dec. 12 to Jan. 6.
Graham County was also awarded an NEA grant to participate in the Big Read program in 2021. Last year’s book selection for “The House on Mango Street,” by Sandra Cisneros. Prior to that, there had been more than a decade’s gap since the Safford City-Graham County Library was involved with the program, following a three-year run from 2007 to 2009.
This year’s Big Read in Graham County is presented in partnership with Friends of the Safford Library, the Gila Valley Arts Council, The Graham County School Superintendent’s Office, the Graham County Chamber of Commerce and Eastern Arizona College, with support from the National Endowment for the Arts.
For more information, contact Lesley Talley at (928) 432-4165. A full calendar of events for the NEA Big Read in Graham County can be found at www.saffordlibrary.org.