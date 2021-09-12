The Safford City-Graham County Library will launch it’s Big Read program this Thursday by hosting two events: a bilingual story time for kids five and younger at 10 a.m. and a community art night showcasing the art of four local artists at 5:30 p.m., all to emphasize and celebrate Hispanic art and culture.
The library received a $13,700 grant from the National Endowment for the Arts Big Read grant program back in July which the library is using both to buy copies of Sandra Cisneros 1983 novel “The House on Mango Street” for 1,800 local seventh- through 12th-graders, teachers and any community member who wants a copy of the book. Portions of the grand are also being used to organize community events and lectures around the plot and themes of the book. Victoria Silva, the Safford City-Graham County Library director, said 60% of 7-12 grade teachers in the county have signed up to participate in the program and have the option of receiving training pertaining to the book.
Thursday will be the first day both teachers and community members can come to the library to pick up free copies of the book.
At the bilingual story time event, kids will be able to participate in a series of activities and be read short stories in both English and Spanish.
In the evening, four local Hispanic artists, Candice Garcia, Anthony Vidales, Mario Fuentes and 13-year-old Mackenna Macario will showcase their art at the library.
“I just like to find cool pictures online and see if I can copy them,” Macario said, describing the pictures that will be shown at the library, including various animals, like a llama with glasses, expressionistic landscapes and even a stack of colorful donuts. “I just think that it’s fun to do.”
Surprisingly Macario said she only started painting last year.
“When everything was shut down I just wanted to find something to do and I just started painting to have something to do,” Macario said.
In such a short time, Macario has already gotten a few of her paintings hung in the library and, with the help of her mom, she’s already sold some of her paintings online using social media.
Garcia also has a successful artistic practice using her medium, pinatas.
Garcia started making pinatas five years ago for her own kids, but soon friends and family members approached her and asked her to make their kids pinatas for birthday parties and other events, from panda pinatas to Spiderman pinatas and everything in between.
“I do my best to make whatever people are wanting,” Garcia said.
For the Big Read event, Garcia said she’ll be making a cactus pinata, but she’s still thinking of another, special, pinata to make specifically for the event.