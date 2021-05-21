After six years of taking little ones into other worlds through the magic of books, Retha Russell is retiring from the Safford City-Graham County Library.
The 63-year-old loved every minute of her time interacting with the children, but she’s timing her retirement with that of her husband, Vince, who works for Freeport-McMoRan. They’ll both be saying goodbye July 1.
Since 2015, Russell has been leading Storytime and she started each one with music. After several songs, she led her little audience through the alphabet before picking up that particular day’s books. Little faces always gazed up at her, enthralled. It was her favorite aspect of the job.
“Each Storytime has a theme, bugs, flowers, construction or things that grow. I go out the stacks, and I pick the songs,” she said.
Children and families would recognize her outside of the library, calling her name and saying hello, she said. She always got the impression the children thought she lived at the library.
When the former preschool teacher accepted the job at the library, she began caring for the children’s books, ordering new books, and leading reading time.
Her biggest accomplishment was redecorating and updating the children’s Early Literacy room to make it a child-friendly area, she said. Back in 2017, new child-sized furniture and rugs were placed in the room, which was re-painted.
Over the years, Russell learned how to use a computer and how to keep online ledgers, quarterly grant reports, and ordering children’s books.
Her new-found skills came in hand when the pandemic struck and shut down the library. In mid-March 2020, she aired her first Facebook Live Storytime. The transition from interacting with over a dozen preschool youngsters in person to facing the eye of a camera was difficult at first, she said.
“You have to pretend and imagine if the kids were there. You have to ask things like, ‘What do you think is going to happen next?’ Then you pause and wait for their answer and then keep it moving because I don’t know who is out there watching,” she said. “I’m not even seeing their pictures on the iPad. You just have to imagine them.”
She did her best to explain to the children what was happening, but in small words without frightening them. She explained how to wash hands, and why it was important, she said. At the end of each live broadcast she said she hoped everyone would be able to get together again in the library soon. It wasn’t until earlier this month, however, that Storytime came back to an in-person program.
Russell said it is important for the next early literacy coordinator to feel connected with the rest of the library staff and patrons.
“Love it or leave it. You have to love this job because you have to love the people you work with, and you have to love the kids and the families,” she said. “Love your job, and everything will fall into place.”
She’ll be missed, said Victoria Silva, library director.
“The library has benefited from Retha’s early childhood experience, but more importantly, from her ability to create relationships with families and communicate the importance of early literacy,” Silva said.
This summer Russell and her husband will head to Colorado to see their granddaughter and enjoy the Colorado weather, she said.