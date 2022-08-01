Pet-proofing your home BY AMERICAN HUMANE Aug 1, 2022 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Dog and cats (especially kittens) can be very curious. Here’s how to keep your companion animal safe in your home:Kitchens/bathroomsUse childproof latches to keep little paws from prying open cabinets.Place medications, cleaners, chemicals and laundry supplies on high shelves.Keep trash cans covered or inside a latched cabinet.Check for and block any small spaces, nooks or holes inside cabinets or behind washer/dryer units.Make sure your kitten hasn’t jumped into the dryer before you turn it on.Keep foods out of reach (even if the food isn’t harmful, the wrapper could be).Keep the toilet lid closed to prevent drowning or drinking of harmful cleaning chemicals.Living/family roomPlace dangling wires from lamps, DVD players, televisions, stereos and telephones out of reach.Put away children’s toys and games.Put away knick-knacks until your kitten has the coordination not to knock them over.Check all those places where your vacuum cleaner doesn’t fit, but your puppy or kitten does, for dangerous items, like string.Move common house plants that may be poisonous out of reach. Don’t forget hanging plants that can be jumped onto from nearby surfaces.Make sure all heating/air vents have covers.Put away all sewing and craft notions, especially thread.GarageMove all chemicals to high shelves or behind secure doors.Clean all antifreeze from the floor and driveway, as one taste can be lethal to animals.Bang on your car hood to ensure that your kitten (or any neighborhood cat) has not hidden in the engine compartment for warmth.Keep all sharp objects and tools out of reach.BedroomsKeep laundry and shoes behind closed doors (drawstrings and buttons can cause major problems if swallowed).Keep any medications, lotions or cosmetics off accessible surfaces (like the bedside table).Move electrical and phone wires out of reach of chewing.Be careful that you don’t close your kitten in closets or dresser drawers.And look out for paws, noses and tails when you shut doors behind you or scoot chairs. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Kitten Cat Zoology Furniture Industry Cabinet Plant Phone Chemical Toys Load comments Most Popular New Mexican restaurant rooted in Sonoran cuisine New owners giving historic eatery a makeover Signups open for square dance lessons BLM seeking comment on 10,000-acre solar project Father, son dead following violent July 4 sequence Local firearm dealers dubious on new gun law Trump-backed candidates dominating state races Graham County Pet of the Week Heavy rains slam Greenlee, leave Graham mostly unscathed JD3 to celebrate opening of new Safford gym Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit