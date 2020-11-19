The Safford Downtown Association met on Wednesday night and decided to cancel this year’s Light Parade event and tone-down Merry Main Street.
The parade, scheduled for the first Saturday in December, was cancelled because no one had entered any floats, said Danny Smith, association president.
Although Merry Main Street usually consists of games for children, bounce houses, food, performances and a tree lighting, because of surging COVID-19 cases, the decision was made to cancel everything but the tree lighting, Smith said. That event will still take place the day after Thanksgiving.
“This is tough news for all of us. In addition to all the hometown goodness that comes with the light parade, the event draws thousands of shoppers to our downtown businesses during the busy shopping season,” Smith wrote in a news release. “It is my hope that you continue to eat out and find unique gifts downtown. Our planning for next year started today.”