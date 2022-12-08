Vaughn Grant has been involved with the Safford Light Parade from its beginnings 25 years ago, and he said he still gets excited about it.
Grant and his daughter, Jenna Ferrin, are the principals of COUNTRY Financial in Safford. He estimated their insurance agency has been the parade’s title sponsor for 12 years, but the business has participated from the beginning.
“We love to be part of it,” he said. “We just have fun at it.”
This year’s parade is scheduled for Saturday at 6 p.m. The theme is “Christmas Dreams.”
Event Coordinator Jo Hancock said there are some 50 entries registered for this year’s edition, up from approximately 30 to 35 in previous years.
She attributed at least some of the growth as celebratory after getting through what presumably was the worst of the COVID pandemic.
“I think they are just happy to be out and things,” she said.
Parade entries will be judged on overall appearance, creativity and workmanship, use of lights and accurate interpretation of the theme.
Prizes will be awarded in seven categories:
Family/Friends
Church
School
Small Business (1-19 employees)
Large Business (20+ employees)
Government
Non-profit
Hancock said Pattern Energy is sponsoring the awards.
Entries must be completely lit, according to contest rules. They also cannot present a live Santa Claus. That privilege belongs to the parade’s title sponsor.
Prior prior to the parade, Santa will be meeting with children and the young at heart from 4 to 5:45 p.m. at the Safford Theatre.
Down the street, on the Kempton Stage across from City Hall, there will be award presentations for Merry Main Street’s Coloring Contest and Gingerbread House winners starting at 4:45 p.m. That will be followed with live entertainment until parade time.
Stores and restaurants will be open late, and food vendors will be located on Main Street.
Grant said he’s been working on COUNTRY Financial’s float since the beginning of November.
Back in the day, he said he used to try to outdo himself every year. These days, as the parade’s main sponsor, his business isn’t eligible for the awards, so he focuses more on nailing down the theme.
“Besides,” he observed, “it’s a big advantage when Santa Claus comes in on your float.”