Light Parade is a labor of love for parade sponsor

Country Financial's Vaughn Grant (left) and his daughter and business partner, Jenna Ferrin (far right), pose with the Grinch and Cindy Lou Who prior to the 2019 Light Parade in downtown Safford.

 COURTESY PHOTO

Vaughn Grant has been involved with the Safford Light Parade from its beginnings 25 years ago, and he said he still gets excited about it.

Grant and his daughter, Jenna Ferrin, are the principals of COUNTRY Financial in Safford. He estimated their insurance agency has been the parade’s title sponsor for 12 years, but the business has participated from the beginning.

