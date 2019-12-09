Quantcast
featured

Light Parade lights up the night

  • Updated
  • 1 min to read

SAFFORD — “Best Light Parade ever?” Danny Smith asked of Safford Downtown Association board members.

Country Financial float

Santa Claus and Cindy-Lou Who ride in a sleigh pulled by a dragon, a unicorn and Rudolph, the red-nosed reindeer, in the first-place-winning Country Financial float in the 22nd annual Light Parade on Safford’s Main Street on Saturday.

The consensus was a resounding “Yes,” as a record number of lighted floats made their way east on Safford’s Main Street on Saturday night in the 22nd annual Christmas Light Parade, sponsored by Country Financial.

Santa, who made his Gila Valley debut the week before at the Downtown Association’s annual Merry Main Street event, returned to the area to speak with good little boys and girls from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Starting at 5 p.m., visitors to Main Street saw plenty of entertainment from Safford Dance Academy and local singers.

The event was capped by the parade at 6:15 p.m., with more than 40 lighted floats and bands participating.

Judges determined winners, who get $300 each.

Thatcher Middle School Yo-Yo Club

Thatcher Middle School Yo-Yo Club members showed their skills, which earned them first place in the School category of the annual Light Parade.

The winners are:

Small Business

Winner — Country Financial

Honorable mention — Blings & Things, LifeNet

Large Business

Winner — Graham County Utilities

Honorable mention — JTS Containers, H&R Block

Government

Winner — City of Safford

Honorable mention — Thatcher Fire, Graham County

Family and friends

Winner — Eastern Arizona Cinderella

Honorable mention — The Waggoner family

Schools

Winner — Thatcher Middle School Yo-Yo Club

Honorable mention — Triumphant Learning Center

Churches

Winner — Potter’s House

Honorable mention — Safford 7th Day Adventist, 1st Southern Baptist Church of Thatcher

Each winner has the option of keeping the prize money or, as is tradition, donate it to a local nonprofit organization.

Editor’s note: David Bell is a member of the Safford Downtown Association board.

Tags

Load comments

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Top Stories