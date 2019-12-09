Light Parade lights up the night

SAFFORD — “Best Light Parade ever?” Danny Smith asked of Safford Downtown Association board members.
The consensus was a resounding “Yes,” as a record number of lighted floats made their way east on Safford’s Main Street on Saturday night in the 22nd annual Christmas Light Parade, sponsored by Country Financial.
Santa, who made his Gila Valley debut the week before at the Downtown Association’s annual Merry Main Street event, returned to the area to speak with good little boys and girls from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Starting at 5 p.m., visitors to Main Street saw plenty of entertainment from Safford Dance Academy and local singers.
The event was capped by the parade at 6:15 p.m., with more than 40 lighted floats and bands participating.
Judges determined winners, who get $300 each.
The winners are:
Small Business
Winner — Country Financial
Honorable mention — Blings & Things, LifeNet
Large Business
Winner — Graham County Utilities
Honorable mention — JTS Containers, H&R Block
Government
Winner — City of Safford
Honorable mention — Thatcher Fire, Graham County
Family and friends
Winner — Eastern Arizona Cinderella
Honorable mention — The Waggoner family
Schools
Winner — Thatcher Middle School Yo-Yo Club
Honorable mention — Triumphant Learning Center
Churches
Winner — Potter’s House
Honorable mention — Safford 7th Day Adventist, 1st Southern Baptist Church of Thatcher
Each winner has the option of keeping the prize money or, as is tradition, donate it to a local nonprofit organization.
Editor’s note: David Bell is a member of the Safford Downtown Association board.