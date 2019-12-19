SAFFORD — The winners of the 22nd annual Christmas Light Parade gathered Wednesday at Safford’s City Hall Annex to collect their $300 prizes and continue the tradition of donating their winnings to worthy community causes.
The winner of the large business category, Graham County Utilities, chose to donate to Mount Graham Safe House, while small business category winner Country Financial earmarked its winnings for “A Christmas family.”
The City of Safford was the winner in the government category, and directed its winnings to Lee Patterson’s Safford School Lunch Debt program. Earning the prize in the church category, the Potter’s House chose to donate its winnings to the church.
Eastern Arizona Cinderella, which won the family and friends category, donated its prize to the Eastern Arizona Cinderella Scholarship Program. Thatcher Middle School was the beneficiary of the schools category winner, the Thatcher Middle School Yo-Yo Club.