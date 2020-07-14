A lightning-caused fire has burned more than 900 acres in the Santa Theresa Mountains.
The Jackson Fire, which started on BLM land Saturday, is at zero percent containment.
Gerry Perry, public information officer for the U.S. Forest Service, said the fire is located roughly 21 miles northwest of Safford’s downtown. According to the BLM press release issued Tuesday, the fire was moving in a northeast direction toward San Carlos Apache Reservation lands.
“It’s south of Black Rock Road, and it started in the wilderness and came onto the reservation land,” said Perry.
Fire crews did some brush clearing around the structures on Black Rock Road as a precaution, Perry said. However, no structures are at immediate risk. Due to the fire, Black Rock Road is closed at the reservation boundary.
According to the release, two fire crews and two helicopters have been assigned to the Jackson Fire.
The current plan for extinguishing the fire is to do burning around it, Perry said. Once this is done, the fire will be forced back against itself.
After this, fire crews hold the fire in place until it burns out. This will be easier with steadfast winds blowing from a singular direction.
However, Perry said thunderheads can cause unpredictable winds, hampering firefighting efforts.