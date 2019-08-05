At 2:38 p.m., Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 20 miles east of San Carlos to 16 miles north of Thatcher to near Clifton. Movement was south at 15 mph.
Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms.
Locations impacted include: Safford, Clifton, Thatcher, Solomon, Morenci, Roper Lake State Park, Safford Regional Airport, Pima, Bylas, Central, Fort Thomas, Three Way, Calva and Guthrie.
Heavy rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle.