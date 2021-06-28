Nobody was hurt Monday afternoon when lightning struck a house in Central during a rainstorm, resulting in the home’s total loss. During the same storm, a tree fell, downing power lines and trapping two people in separate cars.
The house, located in the 2600 block of North Cluff Avenue, was under construction and the drywall was supposed to be put in Tuesday, said Thatcher Fire Chief Mike Payne. First responders received the call shortly after 4 p.m. and firefighters had to drive through driving rain with limited visibility to get there. By the time he arrived, roughly a third of the home was engulfed in flames, Payne said.
Multiple neighbors heard the boom of the lightning strike, Payne said.
Less than 10 minutes after the fire call, the Thatcher Fire Department received a call about a large pine tree falling in the 2600 block of North Bigler Avenue in Thatcher, bringing down powerlines.
Graham County Undersheriff Jeff McCormies said a man and a woman in separate cars were trapped by the powerlines.
One of the residents had been trying to move their car out from under the tree when the tree fell, Payne said. Emergency responders had to wait until the power company turned off the electricity before the residents could be rescued, he said. They weren't hurt.
Chris Rasmussen, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said the Gila Valley can expect a "fairly active" weather system over the next several days with thunderstorms expected daily. Daytime highs should be in the mid '90s, he said.