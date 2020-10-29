They remember the disappointment well. They were in their last week of rehearsals, their costumes were ready, the set was complete. Tickets were selling like hot cakes and then, COVID-19 struck.
After weeks of building sets and memorizing lines, Eastern Arizona College students had to cancel their production of “You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown.”
Now eight months later, the sounds of hammers and saws are filling EAC’s scene shop again and yards away actors are rehearsing their lines.
The show must go on, after all.
It will just be a little different than what we’re used to.
EAC’s theater department will present “Home Fires” Nov. 4-7 in the fine arts auditorium for staff and full-time students and via livestream for the rest of the community. It’s the story of a Texas family struggling through World War II with a “motley group of borders,” said Elizabeth Henley, a EAC theater department director. It’s billed as a comedy about hard times.
Henley and Dale J. Young, theater arts department chairman, spent much of the summer wondering if they’d be coming back to campus let alone putting on theater productions. When it became obvious at least some of the students would be back in the classroom, their thoughts turned to how they could continue to provide an outlet for their students and dazzle Gila Valley residents.
They’d already chosen “Home Fires” to be their first fall production, but Henley had to figure out just how to carry it off during a pandemic.
Young describes the plan she came up with as “brilliant.”
“The text is what it is, but what we’ve devised in mounting the production is instead of setting the play in what would be a traditional 1940s living room as it was intended, we’re staging it like a radio play,” Henley said. “We’ve added a radio producer character and so our actors play employees arriving to work who are then producing ‘Home Fires’ for their radio station in Texas. It’s kind of a play within a play.”
Auditions were held over two days instead of one, the actors were physically spread apart and compelled to wear masks, she said, Rehearsals have been held via Zoom and in-person with face shields. And, since they’re doing it as a radio play, they’ve eliminated the props they would’ve had to clean every night.
Rather than tape the play, Young said the college has hired a local producer to live stream each night of the event using three cameras because “we wanted to keep the live aspect of the theater as much as we could.”
Twelve EAC student actors are involved in the production with a whole host of fellow students taking on set-building, lights and sound, Henley said.
Kaylee Wilson was supposed to play Snoopy in the Charlie Brown production. She’ll be playing Maggie in “Home Fries.”
Having been involved in nearly a dozen EAC productions, Wilson said she’s thrilled to be back on the stage, especially since she’ll be leaving EAC at the end of the semester.
Young and Henley are hopeful people will take to the new format.
“The theater department at EAC has a decades’ long tradition of producing quality theater for the Gila Valley and we adore our audiences here and know they support us as well so we’re just thrilled to be able to present them with the opportunity to connect with us in this virtual format,” Henley said.
“I think people will be grateful for something to do that’s a little out of the norm,” Young chimed in.
As for Charlie Brown? He’s back in the lineup for the spring.