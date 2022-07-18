Likely monkeypox case Identified outside of Phoenix

The Pima County Health Department and Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) have identified the state’s first probable monkeypox case beyond the Phoenix area.
Arizona has one confirmed and seven other probable cases pending confirmation from the CDC, all in Maricopa County. The CDC’s website states there are 11 confirmed cases in total statewide.
Vaccine provided by the federal government is available for close contacts of cases and monkeypox can be treated with available antiviral medicines. Those with symptoms such as a rash, fever or swollen lymph nodes should contact their healthcare provider.
Most people are currently at low risk of contracting monkeypox. Transmission typically requires skin-to-skin contact, direct contact with body fluids or prolonged face-to-face contact. Monkeypox infections are typically not severe; symptoms are usually similar to the flu with a rash and resolve within two to four weeks.
Testing at the Arizona State Public Health Laboratory returned a presumptive positive result for the Pima County case, which involves a man under 40 who is in isolation. Confirmatory testing was underway at the CDC as of July 12.
Monkeypox is a rash that can look like pimples or blisters on the face, the inside of the mouth, hands, feet, chest, genitals or anus. Infection typically starts with a fever and can be accompanied by chills, headache, muscle aches, swollen lymph nodes and fatigue.
“ADHS is coordinating with federal partners and local health departments to identify new cases and request vaccine,” said Don Herrington, interim director. “We also are encouraging healthcare providers to be on alert for patients experiencing rashes and other symptoms that could indicate monkeypox.”
Keys to preventing the spread of monkeypox should sound familiar: They include frequent handwashing and staying home when one feels ill.