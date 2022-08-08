Limited-entry permit applications for big game, turkey, open until Friday

Arizona Department of Game and Fish are offering limited-entry elks permits for 2022-2023.

Applications for limited-entry permit-tag seasons opened at 8 a.m. Monday, Arizona Game and Fish Department announced. The deadline is 4:59 p.m. Friday.

To apply, visit https://bit.ly/3vOpIgx. Applicants can select up to 12 limited-entry permit-tag hunts on one application. Multiple applications will not be accepted. A non-refundable application fee ($13 for Arizona residents, $15 for non-residents) is required for each selected hunt number.

Tags

Load comments