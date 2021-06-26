Now that the City of Safford and the Town of Thatcher have officially agreed to host the Linear Park, new funding opportunities can be pursued, said Gila Watershed Director Melanie Tluczek.
On Friday morning, the City of Safford council met Tluczek to discuss Linear Park plans and the next steps toward its creation. Proponents of the project are envisioning a seven to 12-mile park along the Gila River’s south bank from Graveyard Wash, east of Safford, to Reay Lane in Thatcher and they hope to connect it to the valley’s shared-use trail system..
During Friday's meeting, Safford Mayor Jason Kouts and his fellow council members agreed to land easements for the park. The Thatcher Town Council made a similar agreement in June.
In an interview after the work session, Tluczek explained that a trail system that goes through private property would not have nearly as many funding sources, because the landowner would be able to close down the trail, making it impassible. When a public entity controls the easements, they can remain open and accessible to the public.
“We’re going to be asking up to a million dollars for the first phase,” she said. “Most funders wouldn’t even consider funding unless it appeared that everyone was on board.”
The GWP will be applying for funding from multiple sources, including the Land and Water Conservation Fund. After receiving the money, the GWP will pay to have detailed construction and engineering plans crafted for the park.
In an interview after the meeting, Kouts expressed his concern about spending too much money on an expensive site plan. No matter what, he said he wants to use the public’s funding efficiently. Making sure the park is safe is also a priority for him, he said.
The plans are important because without them, additional funding cannot be attained, Tluczek said.
“Those plans are definitely critical. We will absolutely be as cost-effective as we possibly can in getting those plans,” she said. “If the City of Safford is able to offer some in-kind services, that could reduce the cost considerably and we would be happy to accept that. If other jurisdictions are able to do that as well, that would be wonderful we want to explore all of those options.”
If the GWP asks the City of Safford for park funding, they will only ask for 6 percent of the total project budget, Tluczek said.
The park has been in the conceptual stages since early 2020. When finished it will include bathrooms, water bottle refill stations and solar lighting. The park may also include riparian restoration areas, small ponds, picnic tables and ramadas.
If everything goes according to plan, construction on the park could begin as early as next summer, Tluczek said.