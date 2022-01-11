Along the south bank of the Gila River, just north of Safford and Thatcher, is a local vision for the Gila River Linear Park and Trail.
The name, while temporary, serves as a placeholder for what will eventually become a shared-use recreational pathway that will extend roughly eight miles along the river and southward along Graveyard Wash.
The project was proposed in 2019, according to Danny Smith, Gila Watershed Partnership‘s chairman and chairman for the Board of Safford County supervisors. Smith has watched the project unfold from its earliest stages, from the city’s approval to funding efforts for the $2 million endeavor.
Despite the considerable price tag, Smith assures residents that the City of Safford will only pay for approximately 10-15% of the project. The United Way of Graham and Greenlee Counties alleviated costs by awarding the initiative $43,543 toward easement and restoration costs.
“It’s important because people should rightfully ask, ‘Why is this a priority?’ It’s an amenity we can add,” said Smith of the extension plans.
Plans for the trail extension include paved parking spaces, more ADA-compliant (Americans with Disabilities Act) accessibility accommodations throughout the park, restrooms and picnic tables at trailheads, as well as a bicycle and pedestrian bridge, just to start.
The project was approved by Safford city officials in 2020, but has undergone setbacks to the masterplan set forth by the Gila Watershed Partnership, the Safford City Council and the Thatcher Town Council, the Graham County Board of Supervisors and the Trust for Public Lands.
“It’s a beautiful project that a lot of people have worked very hard on for a very long time,” said Sarah Sayles of the project.
Sayles, the GWP’s newly-minted executive director, added that the pandemic has driven most, if not all, of the project’s delay since its June 2020 approval.
“I think people who are involved in the process of this project and other things are being cautious. I also think we’re going to see some cost increases associated with it and so that could have quite a bit of impact on what happens moving forward.”
The project united the four partnering entities, who have thus far collaborated with resource management agencies, sought project funding and most recently signed agreements with local landowners whose property runs through the future development.
Smith credits the TPL for its part in securing all easements that cross through the seven to eight private properties. The chairman said that while one of the landowners was reluctant to sign easement agreements, the project team hopes the other landowners will soon follow suit.
Once easement rights are secured, the GWP can move forward with permitting and initial cleanups along the eight-mile stretch, Sayles confirmed.
The team aims to implement the cleaning process this summer while also pulling up dead underbrush and determining which plants are native to the area.
“It sounds like it’s slow going — that’s months away, but it is progress in that we can begin to see phase one beginning to take shape,” said Sayles.
Although referred to as a park, Linear Park is more of an extension of the widely-used existing trail system than a traditional park. For this reason, Smith hopes the trail extension doesn’t receive a formal name once the project concludes. If the four partners decide to pen a name for the project area, however, Sayles would like to involve the community in the naming process.
The executive director considers the project an opportunity to provide “much needed” accessible recreational space for the community, a feature she says is “incredibly important” for residents.
Linear Park also represents GWP’s plan to extend its leadership toward educating people on riparian restoration and any work being done that will directly impact communities.
“I’m excited to get into this,” Sayles said. “I think it’s going to have long lasting value for these communities.”